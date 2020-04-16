Abortion Clinics Report Increased Demand for Abortions During Coronavirus Pandemic In response to this, Stanton Healthcare Launches "Keep the Doors of HOPE Open" Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic







Stanton Healthcare

April 16, 2020



BOISE, Idaho, April 16, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Stanton Healthcare, with its northwest regional flagship based in Boise, Idaho, is a movement of life-affirming women's medical clinics that specialize in serving women with unexpected pregnancies. Stanton has national and international affiliates along with a public policy center based in Washington, D.C.



During this COVID-19 pandemic, pregnant women are one of the most vulnerable demographics. Pregnant mothers are experiencing increased pressure, stress, and fear as recently reported in a national AP article entitled "Abortion Clinics: Pandemic Boosts Demand, Heightens Stress."



While Planned Parenthood shamelessly pushes abortion as essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanton has launched a truly essential CHOICE for women through our "Keep the Doors of HOPE Open" outreach.



Stanton will continue providing essential life-affirming care for abortion vulnerable women by keeping our clinic doors open while also offering: Abortion Pill Reversal



StantonCare telehealth services



StantonDelivers which includes curbside pickup at our clinics or personal home delivery of critical baby supplies. Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton Healthcare, states: "It is absolutely critical that we keep the doors of hope open during this pandemic. Many women who would not normally consider abortion are fearful and uncertain which creates even more vulnerability to be manipulated by an aggressive abortion industry.



"Our Stanton Clinics have seen an increase in women feeling uncertain and worried about a future they and their children may face. It's our job to calm those fears with quality care, accurate information, and by providing a solid support system.



"During this pandemic, Stanton will ensure there is no interruption in the quality of care we provide. As our clinic doors remain open, we've added Abortion Pill Reversal, along with online telehealth appointments, baby supply home delivery, and wellness care.



"Working with Stanton's nurse practitioner Jennifer Malberg-Grant MSN,WHNP-BC, our medical director, Dr. Earl Crandall MD, and following the guidelines of the CDC, we will ensure our clients get the best possible care. We exist to serve one of the most vulnerable populations who are especially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working diligently to address the concerns of our clientele and create a safe place to reduce their stress and anxiety." Linda Thomas, Director of Community Outreach, states: "It is essential during this time that our communities do all within their power to assuage the fears and concerns of abortion vulnerable women. It is especially important that our Stanton mothers and pregnant women everywhere know there is support and a caring environment. Stanton Healthcare will continue to be a place of hope with the highest standards of care and protocols.



"Offering access to Abortion Pill Reversal, when a pregnant mom feels the sting of regret after taking the first abortion pill, is a critical service during Planned Parenthood's shameless promotion that abortion is essential. No woman should ever feel forced to complete an abortion when she has a change of heart. As a woman who has experienced the pain of having an abortion, I know firsthand the devastating regret. Every woman deserves to know there is HOPE." To learn more about Stanton Healthcare's revolutionary approach to women's healthcare, public advocacy, and why we're on a local and global mission to Keep the Doors of HOPE Open, visit StantonInternational.org.



Linda Thomas, at 208.803.1646



