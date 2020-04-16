Best-selling Author Joel C. Rosenberg to Share How to Live by Faith, Not Fear During Exclusive Webcast Tyndale, LifeWay Event Hosted Live from Jerusalem on April 29



During the webcast, Rosenberg will share a message of hope and encouragement from the Scriptures that will help bring peace during these difficult global situations. He will also draw from his own life experiences, including the impact coronavirus has had on him, and answer attendee questions.



"We are living in extremely difficult and unique times as we grapple with the effects of the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic," said Rosenberg. "People are anxious, and understandably so, but God's Word provides wisdom and peace on which we can all lean."



Rosenberg is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen residing in Jerusalem and a New York Times best-selling author known around the world for writing about — sometimes even seeming to predict — worst-case scenarios. He is no stranger to grave danger and distress. He runs a ministry that has invested more than $50 million in strengthening the Church in Israel and the Arab world. Rosenberg also regularly travels the world speaking to audiences and meeting with religious leaders and heads of state.



When the coronavirus pandemic began, Rosenberg was in the United States for a six-week national book tour for his newest best-selling political thriller, "The Jerusalem Assassin." He ended the tour early to return to his home in Israel, where he was mandated to spend 14 days in complete quarantine apart from his family and friends.



"Social isolation has changed the way we live and work, but we have seen positive aspects of this through the fact that individuals are turning to God now more than ever," Rosenberg said.



In late-March, Rosenberg commissioned McLaughlin & Associates to survey 1,000 Americans to understand how COVID-19 had affected views on spiritual beliefs and practices. The results revealed 22% of self-identified non-Christian respondents and 40% of Christian respondents indicate the global coronavirus pandemic and economic chaos have resulted in more interest in God and spiritual matters.



"A return to God and the Bible may be the most important silver lining in this crisis so far," said Rosenberg. "I'm excited to speak with individuals around the world about this through the upcoming webcast and discuss how we can find hope even in these difficult days."



The April 29 LifeWay webcast is free of charge but attendees must register to receive access. Registered attendees can also view the replayed content after the original live event.



For information, visit



Joel C. Rosenberg is a New York Times best-selling author of 14 novels and five nonfiction books, with nearly 5 million copies sold. His newest book, "The Jerusalem Assassin," was released March 17 and landed on the Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly, and USA Today best-seller lists in its first week. He has been interviewed by, or written articles for, hundreds of media outlets and has been profiled by The New York Times, The Washington Times and The Jerusalem Post. A graduate of Syracuse University with a BFA in filmmaking, he is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and lives with his family in Jerusalem, Israel. For information visit



Tyndale House Publishers, founded in 1962, is the world's largest privately held Christian publisher of books, Bibles, and digital media. Tyndale products include many New York Times best-sellers, including the popular Left Behind fiction series by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins, novels by Francine Rivers, Karen Kingsbury and Rosenberg, plus numerous nonfiction works.



