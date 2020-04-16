Catholic Booster Created to Give Hope & Spiritual Booster Shot to Catholics During COVID-19

CONCORD, N.H., April 16, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- At a time when the majority of the world is sheltered in place and keeping vigil on the eve of a medical cure, Ryan Bilodeau has launched Catholic Booster in order to give a sort of "spiritual vaccine" to Catholics around the world.



"This period of pandemic might be the greatest chance to evangelize the world in a generation. Now is the time not only for a medical vaccine, but a spiritual one," said Bilodeau.



Catholic Booster is a project that was started to share beautiful stories of faith lived out during the coronavirus pandemic in order to inspire Catholics who are living through a particularly difficult time in history.



After launching on Good Friday, Catholic Booster has already received an overwhelming number of stories of heroic acts of faith during this pandemic. Bilodeau hopes that Catholic Booster can grow and serve as a means of bringing positivity to a Church whose members are unable to attend Mass at this time.



"Easter could not have arrived without first experiencing Good Friday. This time of suffering for the Church where Mass can only be livestreamed online is like a prolonged Good Friday. My hope is that Catholic Booster can help Catholics experience some of the joy of Easter by focusing on the positive manifestations of faith all around us."

Catholic Booster, which spotlights beautiful acts of faith during a pandemic, was launched to give Catholics a spiritual "booster shot" while also evangelizing the billions of people at home keeping vigil on the eve of a medical cure. Have a story of a beautiful act of faith during the coronavirus pandemic? Email Ryan Bilodeau or visit his personal website here.



