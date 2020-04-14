Evangelist Alveda King: A 'Woke' Word for COVID-19

NEWS PROVIDED BY

April 14, 2020



With all too many of the news and daily reports filled with fear and terror regarding COVID-19, I don't know about you, but I believe that it's time to exercise faith over fear. We must join President Trump; we must pray rather than panic.



"We must learn to live together as brothers [and sisters], or perish together as fools." – Prophet Martin Luther King, Jr.



As to conspiracy theories? Some of them we can take with a grain of salt. Others? There is some truth out there. When I prayed and asked God: "Is this you causing Covid-19?" surprisingly the answer was in Psalm 2.



"Why are the nations so angry? Why do they waste their time with futile plans? The kings of the earth prepare for battle; the rulers plot together against the Lord and against his anointed one. 'Let us break their chains,' they cry, 'and free ourselves from slavery to God.' But the one who rules in heaven laughs. The Lord scoffs at them. For the Lord declares, 'I have placed my chosen king on the throne in Jerusalem, on my holy mountain.'" – Psalms 2:1-4, 6 NLT



Wow! God did not dump COVID-19 on us? So why does God allow this? GOD wants us to seek Heaven for answers.



"Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14



"We don't worship government, we worship God." – President Donald J. Trump.



Yes! Catastrophes are as old as sin. The solutions come from God, not humans. It is very important during these troublesome days to have physical, soulful and spiritual balance.



For example, my uncle Prophet MLK said that science gives us facts, religion gives us morals; the two are not rivals. I agree; which is why I emphasize that medicine, safety and nourishment of the physical body and nourishment of the soul and spirit are all essential services.



On Easter Sunday, my pastor Theo McNair, spiritual leader of Believers Bible Christian Church taught us that Jesus is the answer to all of humanity's problems. I worshipped God on Facebook last Sunday.



However, I am also grateful for the intervention strategies that are available at www.whitehouse.gov. We must continue to seek God for strategies to overcome this enemy COVID-19.



While we are participating in the 30 days to slow the virus from home or wherever we are, we must pray, assist others, support life, and avoid fear and panic. We must seek facts, and apply faith rather than fear.



I have included five links below for your consideration. As you review and/or study, please pray and use discernment.

"But when Moses delivered this message to the Israelites, they didn't even hear him—they were that beaten down in spirit by the harsh slave conditions." – Exodus 6:9 MSG



Finally as you consider these five links and information therein, please remember to pray. Issues of separate races and separate classes are socially engineered by humans.



"Have I now become your enemy because I am telling you the truth?" – Galatians 4:16 NLT



There aren't separate human races. We are not colorblind.



We can see God's beauty in every culture. As human beings, we are of various ethnic nations, tongues and tribes, we are the human family. We are one human race, one blood. (Acts 17:26-28)



"We all bleed the same." – President Donald J. Trump



My friends, we need God's help. We need each other.



Remember, do not need to panic. God loves us. We need to pray; we need to avoid fear and instead we need to exercise faith. Remember, above all things, God is agape love and His wisdom is with us.



