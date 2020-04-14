African American's Disproportionately Affected by Virus While NJ and NY Governors Ban or Restrict the Cure? NEWS PROVIDED BY

LEARN Northeast

April 14, 2020



EAST ORANGE, N.J., April 14, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Rev Dr. Clenard H. Childress Jr.: Rev Dr. Martin L. King said in his sermon, Stride Towards Freedom, "May the problem of race in America soon make hearts burn so that prophets will rise up saying, 'Thus saith the Lord,' and cry out as Amos said, let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever flowing stream."



It is said, a crisis reveals the true character of a person and the integrity of a system. The present crisis clearly exposes democrat governor's Andrew Cuomo and Philip Murphy. The callous and inhumane decision to ban or restrict hydroxychloroquine has resulted in great detriment and death to African Americans and Latino's. All African Americans and all Latino's should be asking the question why would our governors ban in Cuomo's case or restrict in Murphy's case the FDA approved drug that has proven to help so many people?



Why aren't black and latino clergy, NAACP and National Action Network publicly demanding this clearly racist policy to desist? Why would any governor do such a thing? Why would anyone be silent on such a bigoted response to such a critical crisis? The voices of "prophets" as well as all humanitarians should call these leaders out for their self-serving bigoted acts and demand an apology along with "reparations" for every person denied treatment.



The use of hydroxychloroquine has brought about miraculous results, the testimonies abound yet these governors knowing the demographic the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting, choose to ban or restrict its use. This decision is criminal, and both should be held accountable by the families directly affected!



President Donald Trump not only has approved its use but has encouraged ravished cities to employ its use in the sake of saving lives. President Trump has repeatedly exhorted the use and Dr. Mehmet OZ, the famous TV doctor, stated in an interview with Sean Hannity that "the success of hydroxychloroquine is no longer anecdotal but now proven to effective" and can't explain why a governor would ban it? Dr. Vladimir Zelenko from New York state also posted a video explaining his success with hydroxychloroquine and Zinc. His treatment resulted in the shortness of breath issue being resolved in 4 to 6 hours. Dr. Zelenko in his study had zero deaths, zero hospitalizations and zero intubations!



The preliminary death rate for Hispanic people in New York City city is about 22 people per 100,000; the rate for black people is 20 per 100,000; the rate for white people is 10 per 100,000; and the rate for Asian people is 8 per 100,000. Black people represent 28 percent of deaths but make up 22 percent of the population. In New York City, Latinos represent 34 percent of the people who have died of the coronavirus but make up 29 percent of the city's population.



"In New Jersey, African Americans make up 15% of the population but 24% of the deaths" Murphy said, "communities of color are sadly more disproportionately represented in the fatalities. "In peacetime, in normal times, you've got certain communities that are invariably left behind, and invariably they're communities of color."



So the fact that African American's are invariably left behind means its ok to keep them behind and keep them from medicinal cures that would save their lives? Despicable!



In the state of Michigan, African American Representative Karen Whitsett, a Democrat representing Detroit, thanked President Trump for touting hydroxychloroquine as treatment for the Chinese coronavirus and for saving her life. I looked on her facebook page and saw she has taken pictures with Corey Booker, Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Ms. Karen Whitsett would be considered partisan but apparently objective in praising the President. Crisis brings out the best in us. Interesting she didn't thank her Governor or Mayor but President Donald Trump for his insistence to use hydroxychloroquine to save lives in the cities which are predominantly

African American.



Democrats are fighting to not use hydroxychloroquine that would save "Black Lives That Matter" and the Republican President is fighting to use hydroxychloroquine that has proven to save "Black Lives That Matter," It's clear and the crisis shows who the racist are. African Americans, when are you going to wake the heaven up? SOURCE LEARN Northeast



CONTACT: Rev Dr. Clenard H. Childress Jr., 201-704-9325



Share Tweet