Christian Organizations, Churches, Rush to Join COVID-19 Crisis Communications Support Group Amid coronavirus outbreak, InChrist Communications sets up free 'Crisis CONNECT Network,' weekly webinars







NEWS PROVIDED BY

InChrist Communications

April 10, 2020



CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian organizations, churches, and other faith-based nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are rushing to join a "crisis communications support group" set up to help them navigate the coronavirus storm.



The online "Crisis CONNECT Network," created by national integrated communications agency InChrist Communications (ICC) (www.inchristcommunications.com), is gaining dozens of new members on Facebook and LinkedIn every week, eager to share their trials, triumphs, and lessons learned in the era of COVID-19.



Network members and other communications professionals also are signing up for free ICC-facilitated weekly webinars, discussing such key issues as how to inspire their audiences during the current lockdown, communicating with the news media, and how to keep donors engaged.



Signups for Crisis CONNECT Network groups and weekly webinars are at www.inchristcommunication.com/crisis-connect.



The next free webinar -- "How to Cultivate Generosity during Turbulent Times" -- is scheduled for Monday, April 13, at 2 p.m. EDT.



Author and veteran speaker Brian Kluth, spokesperson for the National Association of Evangelicals' Financial Health and Bless Your Pastor programs, will share his insights from decades of experience as a pastor, giving expert, and communicator.



"Our hope is that by working together, talking with each other, and sharing ideas, we will emerge as communications leaders -- and not victims -- of the coronavirus crisis," said Palmer Holt, ICC founder and CEO.



Weather the COVID-19 Storm

"This free support network and ongoing free webinar series are for all faith-based communicators, including those involved in branding, marketing, advertising, media relations, social/digital communications, and development, as well as ministry top executives," said Holt. "We welcome anyone to join us, and -- to be frank -- need the active participation and combined wisdom of all of us together to weather this uncertain and changing storm."



Established in 2002 with the goal of helping Christian nonprofits, churches, schools, and businesses communicate their vision, protect their reputation, and tell their story, ICC has helped many faith-based groups -- local, national, and international -- successfully navigate crisis situations.



A few years ago, Holt and his team helped missions agency SIM navigate through the Ebola Crisis.



Faith-based organizations, including churches and mission agencies, often lack media experience and are prone to panic during a crisis, said Holt, who offers a unique crisis communications strategy and methodology called SAFE.



ICC's website has free resources at www.inchristcommunications.com/free-resources, and offers free strategy sessions at meet.inchristcommunications.com, or by calling 704-759-6192.



Established in 2002, InChrist Communications (ICC, www.inchristcommunications.com) provides an array of integrated communications services -- including branding, marketing, advertising, media relations, crisis communications, social and digital media, and donor communications -- for faith-based ministries, missions, churches, and businesses.



SOURCE InChrist Communications



CONTACT: Ty Mays, 770-256-8710, tmays@inchristcommunications.com



Share Tweet