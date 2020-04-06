Women Providing Hope in a Time of Crisis

Business Blessings

April 6, 2020

MEDIA ADVISORY, April 6, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- Given the current crisis, a group of women have joined forces to provide support and encouragement to other women at this time by hosting an online Virtual Summit on 8 April. Speakers will cover key topics to help women not only survive but thrive during this crisis.

From Lisa Hurley, a young mum juggling her husbands and her business with two young sons, to Bek Daley from I Hate Cooking sharing how to cook healthy meals at this time, to Poala Kalaf providing a good exercise routine, Trish Jenkins on what does resilience look like in a time of crisis and Kylie-Maree Jarrett sharing what is the best way to home school. These are just some of speakers and the topics being covered.

"It all started from a conversation with a small group of female entrepreneurs," said Wes Leake from Business Blessings, "each was sharing key information that they could provide to others at this time. From there we birthed the idea of hosting a virtual summit where they can share their insights to a broader group of women, help them and help each other at the same time."

In a recent post in the Facebook Group " Women Providing Hope in a Time of Crisis " women gave a range of answers to the question "What are you finding the biggest struggles during this time of isolation?". The answers tell of the real struggles that women are facing at this time.

Myrna Widlend, a Vision Board coach said: "the responses we are receiving are very interesting and show that this virtual summit is very timely. They also highlight the importance of having a clear vision and focus at this time. Particularly when there is such uncertainty around how long this will go for."

Julie Mason, one of the world's top Linked-in experts will also be providing key advice on how to update your Linked-in profile.

"Times like this provide a real opportunity to reconnect as a family." says Carol Prater who will be sharing on the importance of staying connected and having meals together.

This summit it is shaping up to be a key lifeline to women at this time.

SOURCE Business Blessings

