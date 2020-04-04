California Knights of Columbus Respond to Coronavirus Announce at Home Initiative for Catholics Temporarily Unable to Attend Mass Due to COVID-19 NEWS PROVIDED BY Sit Stand Kneel April 4, 2020 SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- As the world confronts the turbulent COVID-19 pandemic, the Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, announce a Spiritual Communion Service at Home program. Since the outbreak, "Knights have been active with their local dioceses delivering groceries to the homebound, assisting first responders, and offering many other charitable services, but continue to ask what more they can do to help in their communities," said Rene Trevino, State Advocate for the Knights of Columbus of California.



"The home service is not meant to be a substitute for participation in a traditional Sunday liturgy and Mass," said Dave Abbott, State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, California, "but is provided as a temporary means of renewing our commitment to the Lord and His table each week until such time as regular Masses resume." State Deputy Abbot also encourages those who use the service to continue supporting their home parishes financially according to their means during this time of crisis, and to take advantage of the live streaming of Masses while away from direct participation in the sacraments.



This initiative also corresponds with the 2015 mandate of Supreme Knight Carl Anderson for the Knights to build the domestic church, a term that refers to the family, the smallest body of gathered believers in Christ. Leaders across the Knights' vast network have thrown down the gauntlet for the parent(s) in each family to prepare to lead their family in strengthening the domestic church which is dedicated to the well-being and support of Catholic family life.



Emphasizing the importance of finding creative ways to keep holy the Sabbath at home, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said, "I highly recommend Spiritual Communion Service at Home for our Catholic families, to rediscover the communion of family life, to remain in spiritual communion with the family of faith that is the Church, and to continue to keep the Lord's day holy – for now, as we must, at home, rather than at church."



Organizers believe efforts to strengthen the domestic church during this difficult time will help keep the fires of faith burning in everyone's hearts until we can stand together again at Mass.



The Spiritual Communion Service operates in accordance with USCCB guidelines with permissions granted through April 15 at which time reapplication will be made should there be a continued need. Access installments at (www.sitstandkneel.com). SOURCE Sit Stand Kneel CONTACT: James Aitchison, 626-627-1318, james@aitchison.us Related Links www.sitstandkneel.com

Share Tweet