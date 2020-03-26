Steven Andrew Gives Emergency Message to Repent of LGBT and All Sins; Sharing God's Life-Saving Hope During Coronavirus Crisis Pastor asks the nation to read Exodus 15:26, Romans 1:22-32, Deuteronomy 22:5, Jude 7 and Exodus 32:35.



Andrew has shared the Gospel with over 80 million people, founded America Is on the Lord's Side, with many top Christians and pastors across the nation, and is pastor of USA Christian Church. Participants get updates by joining



"God wants to deliver the USA from coronavirus by Easter as President Trump hopes, but this is dependent on people following Jesus Christ," Andrew said. Coronavirus is lowering the stock market and the economy, closing schools and causing layoffs. "We know the Bible says people lose their souls by following false gods and from LGBT sin, and that disobeying God can cause sickness and plagues (Exodus 15:26, Exodus 32:35, John 5:14)." This is why Andrew asks people to "call on Jesus Christ for salvation and to obey God for protection (Psalm 91)."



"Man and government cannot fix the coronavirus crisis. Only humbling ourselves before God can remove coronavirus, for Jesus Christ is judge, lawgiver and king (Isaiah 33:22)." said Andrew.



Andrew has monthly revival events planned to heal our land and defend Christianity. These outreaches cost $350,000 for the year. Those wanting to help share the Gospel can donate at



"National disobedience of God's laws brings danger and diseases, but obeying God brings covenant protection," Andrew said.



About Steven Andrew

Steven Andrew has reached over 80 million people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He is pastor of USA Christian Church and leads America Is on the Lord's Side. Also, Andrew is CEO of USA.Life-the popular conservative alternative to Facebook and Twitter.



