Jesus Alliance Prepares to Use Progressive Web App to Bring Hope to Millions During Covid-19 Pandemic

Jesus Alliance

March 24, 2020



MONTICELLO, Fla., March 24, 2020 /



"Right now, church and community leaders across the country are struggling with how to meet the needs of their members and communities," explains Michael Phillips, co-founder of NeedServ and CEO of the Jesus Alliance. "As the pandemic unfolded, our hearts broke as we watched the unprecedented level of needs being broadcast across the nation and we realized that God had prepared us to be a part of the solution. Over the last five years we have served thousands of meals, distributed mattresses, clothing and more than 300 tons of non-perishable food and water. We have served during both blue and gray sky days, and it has all been preparation for the work we are being called to do right now. The needs within our communities are greater than ever and our team made the decision to launch sooner rather than later."



The NeedServ Web App allows users to enter their needs and serves as a conduit to connect those who want to help but don't know how with those who need help and don't know where to ﬁnd it. Needs, which can range from helping a senior with grocery shopping to a request for prayer, are routed to local churches and community organizations where they are then vetted and fulfilled. Churches can sign up for the free service and begin reviewing the needs of those in their communities now.



"We don't believe the timing of our merger is a coincidence," said Phillips. "We're providing a digital solution to help meet spiritual and physical needs during an extraordinary time. There's a wider story to be told at a later time about how God brought this together, but right now we are laser-focused on partnering with churches and local community organizations across America to meet needs and bring the hope of Jesus Christ to the desperate."



Get involved by texting Jesus to 55741 or visiting



The Jesus Alliance is an alliance of churches, nonprofits, businesses, and individuals working together to share the good news of Jesus Christ through service.



CONTACT: Erica Hanway, 850-445-1580,



