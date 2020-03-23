Immune to Fear: Unusual Times Require Strong Faith

March 23, 2020

ORLANDO, March 23, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- In light of the isolation many are experiencing as a result of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda and the Christ for All Nation's (CfaN) team is releasing a timely, 60-day Bible study entitled, Immune to Fear, CfaN will offer the inspiring, faith-building, daily devotional free of charge. Once participants register online, they'll receive a daily email with a powerful selection from the writings of CfaN President, Daniel Kolenda or CfaN founder, Reinhard Bonnke.

Topics will include:





• How to survive your wilderness season.

• How to unlock the miraculous through prayer.

• How to manage your faith and your feelings.

• How the Holy Spirit keeps you ablaze during difficult times.

• And many other timely studies!

These profound passages will help readers thrive despite the constant barrage of panic and alarm. Unusual times require strong faith. And this 2-month study is tailor-built to grow your knowledge of the word, exercise your prayer life, and help you experience the presence of God in new and invigorating ways. The result will be an expanded trust in God's sovereignty over every situation.

About Christ For All Nations Founded by Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke in 1974 and now led by Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, Christ for All Nations (CfaN) continues to pioneer mass-evangelism in Africa and beyond and to equip the church to fulfill Christ's Great Commission. To date, more than 79-million people have chosen to follow Jesus at a CfaN Gospel Outreach Campaign meetings marked by supernatural displays of God's power to heal bodies, restore lives and change communities. With offices in countries around the globe. CfaN produces written, musical and video content that can be found online and seen daily on TV stations around the world.

