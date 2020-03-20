Staying Apart, While Coming Together -- No Contradiction for Body of Christ MEDIA STATEMENT



WILLS POINT, Texas, March 20, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is a statement from Bishop Danny Yohannan, Vice President of Gospel for Asia, concerning the current Coronavirus crisis: The coronavirus COVID-19 is now impacting our daily lives, and -- for many of us -- consuming our thoughts and conversations every hour. It's also driving us into physical isolation as many of us self-isolate and try to stay home as much as possible to lower our risk of contracting and spreading the disease.



A majority of churches around the world have even cancelled their services and/or switched to a streaming platform instead of meeting in person. But in this time of unprecedented isolation, we -- the Church -- need to come together like never before. We might have to socially distance ourselves from others physically -- but we must allow this crisis to draw us closer to each other in our hearts, minds, and Christ-like actions.



"Separate, yet come together" -- it seems like an oxymoron, a contradiction. So, how do we do that? Come together with God. It's vitally important for every one of us to draw closer to God during this anxious time, so that He may draw closer in a personal way to each of us. In times of trial and tribulation, God's people have always run to the outstretched arms of God, and the love of God has flooded them with His light, peace, and hope.



Come together during Lent by putting our focus on God. As we are being encouraged to socially isolate ourselves, let us remember we are in the season of Great Lent. Rather than "social isolation," we can practice "ascetic prayer." We can turn this into a God-focused time as we all use this chance to quietly pray and intercede for those around us, and for those who are suffering. May God be merciful to us all as we cry out to him. Kyrie Eleison (God, have mercy). Finally, COVID-19 might stop us gathering together in our traditional worship settings, but it will NEVER stop the Church! We will fight this crisis on our knees in prayer -- and we will fight it together. Nothing, absolutely nothing, is able to separate us from the love of God that is found in Christ Jesus our Lord (Romans 8:39). Danny Yohannan is vice-president of Gospel for Asia (GFA,



www.gfa.org