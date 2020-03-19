Pakistani Orphanage Receives Rickshaw & Sewing Machines Via Crowdfunding Efforts

Cubinero, Inc.,

March 19, 2020



CONROE, Texas, March 19, 2020 /



Good Shepherd Ministry - Pakistan provides shelter & care for 45 orphans near Multan, Pakistan, an area where Christian persecution is a daily reality, especially on the heels of the recent Asia Bibi court ruling.



TentMakers is a crowdfunding platform owned by Cubinero, Inc., a 501(c)3 charitable organization focused on creative ways to fund tentmakers, churches and ministries engulfed in the flames of persecution.



According to Robert Dobyns, President of the organization, TentMakers.info is similar to GoFundMe, except TentMakers' sole focus is helping to fund projects which aid Christians under fire in persecuted nations. TentMakers does not charge any fees for its project listings or services.



Partner ministries can visit TentMakers.info and create projects which are focused upon an individual's need or a specific mission purpose. These project types can include raising funds for Bible smuggling operations, a rickshaw as a tentmaking business for a national preacher or a new building for an orphanage. The project types are only limited by the real need in that area.



To learn more about Cubinero, Inc. and the TentMakers project and partner with the persecuted Church, visit



SOURCE Cubinero, Inc.



CONTACT: Robert Dobyns, 936-777-4799



Related Links



www.TentMakers.info



