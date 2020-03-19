Global Prayer Ministry Leaders, Church Networks Call for Worldwide Prayer on March 22

Global Outreach Day

March 19, 2020



RAYTOWN, Mo., March 19, 2020 /



Global Outreach Day or GO2020 has been preparing worldwide to mobilize 100 million believers with 1 billion people in May. Now the launch has been moved up to March 22 with prayer because people are fearful, insecure, and looking for hope now. "We're asking for churches to host prayer meetings virtually or for Christians to pray this Sunday for 'God send me,'" said Baumann. "The world needs a bold church who are standing up, and therefore GO2020 starts now. We're asking everyone to pray, 'please send me to be ready to be an answer to prayer.'" The week after March 22, we encourage every believer to be a witness. Share Christ in the crisis.



The groups calling for prayer include the Global Kingdom Prayer Network of 10,000 mega-churches in over 40 nations; International Prayer Council, Global Youth Movement Network with 50 million young people; Global Day of Prayer, the Pentecostal/Charismatic Churches of North America and many other ministries and denominations. Participating churches plan to host online prayer meetings or do live streams. For more information, visit



For a special message from Global Outreach Day International President Wener Nachtigal, click here:



SOURCE Global Outreach Day



CONTACT: Leilani Haywood,



Related Links



https://www.go2020.world/prayer



https://www.globaloutreachday.com/



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYMarch 19, 2020RAYTOWN, Mo., March 19, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- Global prayer ministry leaders and church networks have called for prayer worldwide on Sunday, March 22, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has affected millions of people around the world with sickness as well as closing down businesses, schools, and restricting public life. "GO2020 starts now, we don't have to wait until May," said Beat Baumann, international director of Global Outreach Day. "We're asking everyone to pray on March 22 for God's intervention, and the church to stand up and share the message of hope."Global Outreach Day or GO2020 has been preparing worldwide to mobilize 100 million believers with 1 billion people in May. Now the launch has been moved up to March 22 with prayer because people are fearful, insecure, and looking for hope now. "We're asking for churches to host prayer meetings virtually or for Christians to pray this Sunday for 'God send me,'" said Baumann. "The world needs a bold church who are standing up, and therefore GO2020 starts now. We're asking everyone to pray, 'please send me to be ready to be an answer to prayer.'" The week after March 22, we encourage every believer to be a witness. Share Christ in the crisis.The groups calling for prayer include the Global Kingdom Prayer Network of 10,000 mega-churches in over 40 nations; International Prayer Council, Global Youth Movement Network with 50 million young people; Global Day of Prayer, the Pentecostal/Charismatic Churches of North America and many other ministries and denominations. Participating churches plan to host online prayer meetings or do live streams. For more information, visit https://www.go2020.world/prayer For a special message from Global Outreach Day International President Wener Nachtigal, click here: https://youtu.be/7-sP4BRmexI SOURCE Global Outreach DayCONTACT: Leilani Haywood, leilani.haywood@globaloutreachday.com Related Links