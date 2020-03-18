Humanitarian Disaster Institute & National Association of Evangelicals to Host COVID-19 Church Online Summit



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Danielle Ripley-Burgess

March 18, 2020



WHEATON, Ill., March 18, 2020 /



"As churches across the country and globe are having to navigate what it means to be faithful amidst this unprecedented public health crisis, we are hearing from many pastors and church leaders that they're in search of resources and expert voices to help them navigate the practical ministry questions that arise," said Kent Annan, Director of Humanitarian & Disaster Leadership at Wheaton College Graduate School. "We created this summit as a way to bring together the best thinking around how we can be the church in this time of crisis."



The Humanitarian Disaster Institute is committed to using research to help the church prepare and care amidst disaster and crisis. In addition to hosting the summit, HDI has created several resources for church leaders' responses to COVID-19 including several manuals (in both English and Spanish), planning templates, tip sheets, and an ongoing Friday webinar series.



"As an academic disaster research center, HDI has spent the past nine years studying how churches can better love and serve their congregations and communities in response to disaster and crisis," said Jamie Aten, Ph.D., a disaster psychologist and the founder and executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute. "We exist to serve the church in a moment like this, and are committed to providing evidence-informed resources to help churches love and serve while using best practices."



HDI is partnering with the National Association of Evangelicals, which represents more than 45,000 local churches from 40 different denominations and serves a constituency of millions, to provide this resource for the church and serve the body of Christ. Walter Kim, president of NAE, said:



"In moments of crisis, people turn to the church for spiritual comfort and practical assistance. Faith leaders need to be prepared to meet those needs. Resources like the HDI's COVID-19 Church Online Summit provide sound advice that takes seriously the mandates of faith and the needs of society."



Together, HDI and NAE will present the two-day digital summit on March 26-27. By registering, summit-goers will receive access to a password-protected website where they can view videos from church leaders responding to practical ministry questions, which they can view at their convenience over the two days.



Sponsors of the event include: The Accord Network, Billy Graham Center, CoronavirusandtheChurch.com, Development Associates International, Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, Intervarsity Press, National Evangelical Latino Coalition, and World Relief.



To access all of HDI's coronavirus resources, visit



About Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College

The Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is the first faith-based academic disaster research center in the country. Its mission is to help the church prepare and care for a disaster-filled world. HDI uses research to create resources and events geared toward students, survivors, helpers and researchers. HDI also recently launched the M.A. in Humanitarian & Disaster Leadership and a Trauma Certificate to prepare the next generation of humanitarian and disaster professionals to lead with faith and humility, utilize evidence-based practice, and serve the most vulnerable and the Church globally. Learn more at



About Jamie Aten, Ph.D.

Jamie Aten, Ph.D. (counseling psychology) is the founder and executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute and Blanchard Chair of the M.A. in Humanitarian & Disaster Leadership program at Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.). Follow him on Twitter at @drjamieaten or visit



About Kent Annan, M.Div.

Kent Annan is the Director of Humanitarian & Disaster Leadership at Wheaton College Graduate School, where he leads the M.A. program as part of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @kentannan.



About the National Association of Evangelicals

Founded in 1942, the National Association of Evangelicals seeks to honor God by connecting and representing evangelical Christians in the United States. It represents more than 45,000 local churches from 40 different denominations and serves a constituency of millions. Learn more at



