Thousands to Rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol Demanding SB13, Abortion's Total and Immediate Abolition

Free the States

Feb. 6, 2020



NEWS PROVIDED BY
Feb. 6, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Feb. 6, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- On Tuesday, Feb. 11th from 10-11:30 a.m., thousands of Oklahomans will gather in front of the steps on the South side of the Oklahoma State Capitol building to support Senate Bill 13, The Abolition of Abortion in Oklahoma Act.

Speakers will include Oklahoma State Senator Joseph Silk, Randall University professor Spencer Ledbetter, Free the States lobbyist Russell Hunter, The Ekklesia of Oklahoma Director Daniel Navejas, Grassroots Leaders from the Oklahoma Republican Party and other abolitionist leaders and citizens from around the state.

Southern Baptist and Free Will Baptist pastors will also address the gathering as they present and explain the resolutions to support SB13 they passed at their respective state conventions last year, and exhort the gathering of thousands toward a Biblical position of no compromise with abortion.

"Since last year's ordeal when the pro-life Republican leaders prevented the Abolition of Abortion in Oklahoma Act from getting a hearing, the people of Oklahoma have awakened to the fact that our politicians want to compromise with abortion and be given roses rather than do what they're morally and Constitutionally obligated to do: uphold the inalienable rights to life and equal protection of the law by abolishing abortion," Hunter said. "The paradigm is shifting. From interactions with people all over the state, we know about that shift, and come the eleventh, everyone else is going to know about it too."

SENATOR JOSEPH SILK TO ADDRESS HUNDREDS IN MIDWEST CITY REGARDING SB13

Midwest City, OK, Feb. 6, 2020 -- On Friday, February 7th from 6:30-9 p.m., Oklahoma State Senator Joseph Silk will present a public lecture on what Senate Bill 13, the Abolition of Abortion in Oklahoma Act, is and what it will do when it is passed, signed, and enforced, followed by questions and answers. Senator Silk will present to a gathering of hundreds of abolitionists at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City, Room Reed CD.

"The Abolition of Abortion in Oklahoma Act is not an attempt to get the supreme court to reconsider Roe v. Wade," Hunter said. "It is the State of Oklahoma telling the supreme court that their opinion that the mass murder of preborn humans must be legal in Oklahoma is evil and unconstitutional, and therefore, null, void, and of no effect. People need to understand that we have legal, Constitutional recourse when the supreme court errs as horrifically as they've erred in their abortion-related decisions. The people of Oklahoma are getting behind SB13 because they're done bowing down to nine, unelected despots in black robes who tell us that we must allow our fellow image bearers of God to be murdered by the thousands every year."

Silk's presentation will be followed by other abolitionist leaders endorsing and explaining various aspects of SB13.

Free the States is a lobbying organization based in Norman, OK working to free the states from their participation in the American abortion holocaust by supporting bills of total and immediate abolition, and by shifting the paradigm in the way abortion is fought. Abolitionist of slavery William Lloyd Garrison famously wrote: "Come what may - cost what it may - inscribe on the banner which you unfurl to the breeze, as your religious and political motto - 'NO COMPROMISE WITH SLAVERY!'" So, too, do we proclaim, "NO COMPROMISE WITH CHILD SACRIFICE!"

SOURCE Free the States

CONTACT: Russell Hunter, 405-300-0947, Russ@FreeTheStates.org