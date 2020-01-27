ACCU Announces Selection of New President/CEO

GLENDORA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Board of Directors of America's Christian Credit Union officially introduced the new President and CEO at a specially called staff meeting this morning at 8:30am. Vicki VannBerstein (photo) will assume the post succeeding retiring CEO, Mendell Thompson, who has served for 34 years and been employed at ACCU for 43.

"We are grateful to God for the good work Mendell has done and the way the Credit Union has grown during Mendell's years. The future is bright and we look forward to Vicki's leadership" said Board Chair, Rev. Dr. Kevin Mannoia.

Vicki comes to ACCU from her role as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FirstLight Federal Credit Union in El Paso, TX. Her leadership and financial experience are broad and deep. Prior to FirstLight, she served as Executive Vice President & CFO at ServiceLink, the mortgage lending service for Fidelity National in Pittsburgh. She also directed a financial turnaround at PSCU Financial Services as Senior Vice President & CFO, and subsequently as Executive Vice President for Shared Services at PSCU.

Beyond her Credit Union experience, Vicki has deep experience in the corporate sector having served as Vice President & Controller of Tropicana with responsibility for the U.S. and Latin America. Also, as Vice President & Controller of the Swanson & Vlasic Division of Campbell Soup Company. Prior to that she held various financial management positions of Kraft General Foods.

Vicki received her B.S. in Economics/Accounting & Finance from Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia, and her MBA in Management & Finance from New York University.

Vicki and her late husband are the parents of two adoptive children, Steve (15) and Vikki (14) both of whom come from southern Russia. Vicki says, "I have always felt privileged that the Lord has blessed me in the strength of my family as I grew up, education, career, husband, children, and now this opportunity to assume the role of CEO of America's Christian Credit Union. I feel God has chosen this path for me."

VannBerstein will assume her new role as CEO of ACCU on March 23, 2020. Her strengths in strategic leadership, financial analysis, and innovation are coupled with a strong work ethic and highly focused desire to see growth while stretching people to their full potential. Board Vice-Chair, Dr. Barbara Dickerson affirms the new CEO, "Vicki will bring not only her professional expertise and lived faith in Christ to ACCU but as an adoptive parent she already has demonstrated that to whom much is given, much is expected. She and her late husband provided a forever family to her two wonderful children. She is a living example of one of ACCU's commitments to providing forever families for children!"

Founded in 1958 and currently managing over $500 million in assets, America's Christian Credit Union (ACCU) provides a broad range of financial solutions grounded in Christian stewardship principles. Notable among these are the savings and personal loan products that serve ministry expansion and families through the Adoption Loan program. ACCU's vision as "A Financial Partner for Cultural Impact" is realized through its mission to reach, serve, and teach in concert with its corporate priorities to build stronger families, communities, ministries, and futures. For more information, please visit www.AmericasChristianCU.com.

