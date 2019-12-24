New Book Prepares Readers for Life Beyond #MeToo It's been over two years since #MeToo circulated around the globe in a social media firestorm.



Redemption Press

Dec. 24, 2019



Having grown up in a home with three sexual abusers and surviving multiple #MeToo stories since age five, author and coach Christine T. Rose shares timeless wisdom from a heart of love and a platform of truth because she desires that all people everywhere live in freedom from fear of the sexual discrimination and violence that has stained our societies.



From personal stories and reflective questions to an overview of family structure, societal views, the national and global marketplace, and beyond, readers are invited to explore opportunities for personal and societal change. With deeper awareness comes choice, followed by action to develop and maintain accountability and support within our homes, churches, and workplaces to create a "New Normal" safe for every person—beyond #MeToo.



Christine T. Rose is an author, speaker, award-winning executive, and business coach member of Forbes Coaches Council; Certified Psychological Safety Coach in partnership with Amy Edmondson's The Fearless Organization; Taylor Protocols Certified Core Values (CVI) Coach; and CEO of Christine Rose Coaching & Consulting, a Seattle-area firm helping business leaders grow effective teams and companies. Christine is a proud mom of two adult daughters; an avid fan of the Seahawks, Packers, and Hoyas; and a Starbucks addict who enjoys volunteering, serving on the boards of ICF Washington (2020–2022), Educational Communities Worldwide, and Urban Business Support. Learn more at



www.linkedin.com/in/coachchristinerose



https://www.facebook.com/christinerose.coach



https://twitter.com/execwomenscoach



Life Beyond #MeToo: Creating a Safer World for Our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters and Friends is available on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble



For review copies and media interviews, Contact Christine Rose



