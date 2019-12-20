Evangelist Alveda King: Merry Christmas -- Don't Let Grinch Chatter Steal Your Christmas Joy
Alveda King Ministries
Dec. 20, 2019
ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Evangelist Alveda King submits the following and is available for comment:
Jesus is our greatest gift. Even the world takes pause in December to at least hear some form of this good news. Christmas isn't just for Christians. God gave the Christ gift for everyone.
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16
So, if we are able to see through the distracting strife provoking smokescreens ie. immoral impeachment hype, Netflix sacrilege, and weird Christianity Today's misinterpretation of Agape and 1 Timothy 2:2, we can bless others and be blessed this Christmas.
"Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity." 1Timothy 2:2
Couple of quick questions:
IMMORAL IMPEACHMENT: How did you conclude that facts don't matter?
Hey accusers: Are you haters, wolves in sheep's clothing and "Never Trumpers" in disguise?
Do you want to elect more baby killers? Please, if you can, name one American President who has been a stronger Prolife leader than DJT?
President Trump gets Deuteronomy 30:19 "I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy children may live."
Name one president stronger than DJT on restoring returning citizens and reuniting former incarcerated citizens with their families.
DJT IS A+ on minority incentives, including African American incentives... HBCUS.
Name any other president who has given anything close to the TRUMP FUTURE ACT?
Have you checked out www.magapill.com?
Friends, as one who has experienced both sadness and happiness during holidays over the years, I can assure you of one thing: God's love is always real. Every year, come what may, my family and I try to love and forgive. Some years are better than others.
So, whatever your situation may be, Please work hard to avoid the grinchy pitfalls and try to love, forgive and be loved this season; and also in the soon coming new year.
Merry Christmas!
