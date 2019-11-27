A True Story of How a Teenager Miraculously Recovered from a Mental Breakdown

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 27, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness says 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses develop by age 14 and 75% develop by age 24. Every year the suicide rate keeps rising and research shows, there is a direct correlation between poor mental health and suicide.



According to the Centers for Disease Control - United States 2019 Suicide Facts & Figures:

On average, 129 Americans died by suicide each day



1.4 million Americans has attempted suicide in 2019



90% of those who died by suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death.



The combined medical and work loss costs in the United States in 2015 was $69 billion

Experiencing mental health symptoms can be scary and confusing and yet very difficult to reach out to a parent, coach, teacher, religious leader or a trusted adult who can help you figure out what's next.



Dr. Evelyn Roberts draws from her teen years, the 10 warning signs to look out for, if a family member or a friend may be experiencing a mental breakdown. She is willing to share her own story of a mental breakdown and how she was miraculously healed. She believes, her story will help other teens to recover from their own mental illness.



