President Trump Abandons Freedom and Human Rights by Calling China's President, an 'Incredible Guy,' and Suggests He May Veto the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition just after being tear gassed on the streets of Hong Kong.



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Defense Coalition

Nov. 22, 2019



WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /



It is unthinkable to call President Xi an "incredible guy" when he has brutalized and oppressed millions of his own people, persecuted Christians and put millions of Uyghurs in re-education and prison camps.



Both houses of Congress have passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act with only one opposing vote. That piece of legislation would sanction China for acts against Hong Kong that stripped them of democratic freedoms.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, just returned to Washington, D.C. with a team from Hong Kong after spending 6 days on the streets with protesters, legislators and leading public prayer vigils and events.



Rev. Mahoney states; "We just spent 6 days on the streets of Hong Kong being tear gassed, shot at and being subjected to police violence while praying and standing in solidarity with the brave and heroic democracy protesters. Their 6 month struggle for Hong Kong's freedom is inspiring and courageous.



"Nearly every Hong Konger we talked with, asked us about the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, and were excited about the possibility of it becoming law. They viewed its passage as America embracing freedom and human rights for Hong Kong and standing against the brutality and persecution by the Chinese government. They were thrilled when it passed both houses of Congress with only one opposing vote.



"Imagine their disappointment today when they heard that President Trump may veto the legislation. It is a stunning abandonment of freedom and human rights by the President if he does not support this bill. It is also unthinkable to call President Xi an 'incredible guy' when he has brutalized and oppressed his own people, persecuted Christians and put millions of Uyghurs in re-education and prison camps.



