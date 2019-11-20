ICVM Crown Awards Honors India Film Movie from India Wins Top Honors at ICVM Crown Awards







NEWS PROVIDED BY

ICVM

Nov. 20, 2019



NASHVILLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /



Winning Best Documentary Over $50,000 was Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy, directed by Tim Mahoney of Thinking Man Films. The Best Documentary Under $50,000 went to Russ Taff: I Still Believe, directed by Rick Altizer of Fuseic Entertainment, which also won the Silver Crown Award for Best Picture.



Grace and Gravity, a film directed by Andrew Walkington, won Best Drama Under $250,000, as well as the Bronze Crown Award for Best Picture.



The Best Children's Film was The Pilgrim's Progress, produced by Cat in the Mill Productions. The Best International Film was GoGo Girl, produced by CGNTV in South Korea. Wurmbrand was the Gold Crown Winner for two categories – Best Curriculum and Best Series, produced by Grooters Productions.



Caitlin Carmichael won Best Actress for her portrayal in Epiphany and Richard Brimblecombe won the Best Supporting Actor in his role in Grace and Gravity.



Films in 19 different categories were honored at the annual conference at the International Christian Visual Media Association (ICVM), the leading non-profit group of international faith-based filmmakers, distributors, writers, actors, and media leaders.



For more information, go to the website at



SOURCE ICVM



CONTACT: Paul Marks, Director of Operations, 303-694-4286,



Related Links



www.icvm.com



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYNov. 20, 2019NASHVILLE, Nov. 20, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- The movie, THE LEAST OF THESE: The Graham Staines story won Best Picture at the ICVM Crown Awards Saturday, November 16, 2019. It also won for Best Evangelistic, Best Drama Over $250,000, Best Actor (Stephen Baldwin) and Best Supporting Actress (Aditi Chaengappa). Directed by Aneesh Daniel, it tells the story of a missionary who works with lepers in India and a journalist seeking truth.Winning Best Documentary Over $50,000 was Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy, directed by Tim Mahoney of Thinking Man Films. The Best Documentary Under $50,000 went to Russ Taff: I Still Believe, directed by Rick Altizer of Fuseic Entertainment, which also won the Silver Crown Award for Best Picture.Grace and Gravity, a film directed by Andrew Walkington, won Best Drama Under $250,000, as well as the Bronze Crown Award for Best Picture.The Best Children's Film was The Pilgrim's Progress, produced by Cat in the Mill Productions. The Best International Film was GoGo Girl, produced by CGNTV in South Korea. Wurmbrand was the Gold Crown Winner for two categories – Best Curriculum and Best Series, produced by Grooters Productions.Caitlin Carmichael won Best Actress for her portrayal in Epiphany and Richard Brimblecombe won the Best Supporting Actor in his role in Grace and Gravity.Films in 19 different categories were honored at the annual conference at the International Christian Visual Media Association (ICVM), the leading non-profit group of international faith-based filmmakers, distributors, writers, actors, and media leaders.For more information, go to the website at www.icvm.com . ICVM will host the annual conference November 11-14, 2020 in Glendale, California.SOURCE ICVMCONTACT: Paul Marks, Director of Operations, 303-694-4286, Paul.Marks@icvm.com Related Links