Human Rights and Social Justice Advocates to Travel to Hong Kong this November 13-19 to Support the Democracy and Freedom Protests There NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Defense Coalition

Nov. 11, 2019



WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, the Director of the Christian Defense Coalition based in Washington DC, is leading the efforts to support the democracy and freedom protests happening in Hong Kong and will be speaking at local rallies, leading prayer gatherings and meeting with local pro-democracy and Christian leaders.



Rev. Mahoney is the first American minister to be invited to speak at some of the assemblies and events taking place in Hong Kong during these protests.



Some of the objectives of the trip include: Bring a deeper awareness and understanding to the Christian community and general public here in America on what is taking place in Hong Kong and ways to get involved.



Build relationships with pro-democracy leaders and Christians in Hong Kong.



Stand in solidarity with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and bring encouragement to them from the American faith community.



Conduct "prayer walks" through Hong Kong and broadcast them around the world through Facebook Live seeking God for guidance and blessing.



Report back to members of Congress and the Trump Administration the first hand information we have seen "being on the ground" in Hong Kong and discuss positive initiatives in moving forward.



Speak at local assemblies and rallies in Hong Kong.



Draw international attention to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong through public events.



Working with members of the United States Congress and Trump Administration to help pass the Hong Kong Democracy Act. Rev. Mahoney has a 42 year history of fighting for human rights and freedom in China and in 2008 was twice arrested in Tiananmen Square, along with several other activists, and was threatened with a six month jail sentence and later deported from China.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney states: "We are going to Hong Kong to pray and stand in solidarity with the heroic Hong Kongers who are fighting for democracy, human rights and freedom. We will bring a powerful message that the faith community in America is praying for them and supports their struggle for freedom.



"I am honored to have been invited to speak at several events and look forward to meeting with many of the protest leaders and people who have been sacrificing their lives daily seeking democracy and freedom. We unite with the people of Hong Kong in condemning the oppression and brutality of the Chinese government as they attempt to crush this democracy movement.



"Through prayer, we can see God shift, shape and transform history and we will be holding regular prayer events while there. I also look forward to coming back to Washington, D.C. and meeting with members of Congress as we work to pass The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act." For more information or interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



You can also follow Rev. Mahoney on his public Facebook page at Patrick Mahoney and through Twitter @revmahoney



SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



Share Tweet