Bishop Harry Jackson, Kenneth Copeland Ministries Kicks Off #KindnessMatters Initiative



Nov. 8, 2019



The campaign began Nov. 6 at Bishop Jackson's Hope Christian Church with more than 150 individuals packaging 22,000 meal kits provided by Feeding Children Everywhere. The kits will be distributed in the Washington, D.C., area by Capital Area Food Bank.



In addition to packaging meals, the organizations will be providing low-income families with financial assistance and gas for vehicles just in time for the busiest travel day of the year, Thanksgiving.



"Many people think in order to make a difference and to help people they have to donate a large amount of money or do a grand gesture but that is not true," said Jackson. "Sometimes the simplest act of kindness, like packing these meals, being a listening ear, paying for a cup of coffee or opening a door, can make a world of difference. The most important thing we can do, especially in today's world, is show some kindness."



Additionally, KCM gave approximately 20 families identified by Hope Christian Church who are in financial need with gift cards to ease the demands of the holiday season.



"Jesus commands us to love our neighbor as ourselves," said Bradi Van Noy Hays, Director of Marketing and Communications Strategies for KCM. "Kindness is something we can and should all give freely. It is something every one of our neighbors deserves regardless of their political beliefs, religion or ethnicity."



About Hope Christian Church

Hope Christian Church located in Beltsville, Maryland, is a multiethnic, intergenerational congregation of people from all walks of life and 23 nations. Led by Bishop Harry Jackson, the church’s mission is to turn the hearts of youth and families to God and each other, help believers develop their God-given potential in order to win in every area of our lives and advance the Kingdom of God, first through circles of influence then to the nations abroad. For information, visit



About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland Ministries' (KCM) purpose is to mature believers worldwide in the use of their faith. Founded nearly 52 years ago by Kenneth and Gloria Copeland, KCM has been passionately teaching Christians all over the world how to apply the principles of faith found in God's Word to their lives. KCM has seven ministry offices around the world: United States, Canada, Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Ukraine and Latin America. For more information, visit



