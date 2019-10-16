Press Invited to Hear About Uyghur Persecution in China



ChinaAid

Oct. 16, 2019



The event will feature Uyghur American Ferkat Jawdat, ChinaAid Chairman of the Board Doug Robison, and Uyghur Human Rights Project Director Omer Kanat. Annie Boyajian, the Director of Advocacy at Freedom House, will serve as the moderator.



It will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.



The event is being co-hosted by ChinaAid, Freedom House, Uyghur Human Rights Project, and the George W. Bush Institute. It will highlight the abuses faced by the Uyghur community, both in China and abroad.



