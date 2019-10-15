World Humanitarian & Women's Ministry Pioneer, Marilyn Hickey, to Release Autobiography "It was a very dangerous time in a very dangerous nation. A man with a gun was stationed outside the door of my hotel room 24/7 for protection because 32 suicide bombers had taken an oath to blow up the stadium with thousands of people, my entire team, and me in it..." (Hickey, Marilyn. It's Not Over Until You Win. 2019)



With extreme transparency, It's Not Over Until You Win, details Marilyn's journey from a young girl overcoming sexual abuse and depression to a revolutionary figure who helped redefine the role of women in Christian ministry and media. Marilyn has been an active participant in many of the most world-changing spiritual events of the past sixty years. In addition, her daily television program, Today with Marilyn and Sarah, is broadcast in nearly 200 countries.



Written by one of the world's most beloved and sought-out Bible scholars, It's Not Over Until You Win has been endorsed by ministry leaders like Joyce Meyer, and T.D. Jakes as well as celebrities like sportscaster and journalist J.B. Brown.



