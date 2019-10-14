A Night For Life - 3 Day Event - Dodge City, Kansas

, Dodge City, KS;

Oct. 14, 2019



DODGE CITY, Kan., Oct. 14, 2019 /



We starve for hope and comfort, deliverance from unimaginable grief and pain, sorrow and darkness.



A Night For Life is a 3 Day Revival, a community gathering, a time for prayer and praise, dialogue and discussion, to light a path for joy and hope and peace in God.



The Event is being organized by Celebration Church in Dodge City, KS and Cornerstone Ministries, Inc.



All people throughout the region are invited to this event of new beginnings, of healing, of grace and mercy and love- to join a movement that seeks to renew the human bonds of love and support and affection that we all find in Jesus Christ, who makes all things new.



No matter where you've been or what you've been through, no matter what your sin or trauma or grief, Jesus wants you to have life and have it abundantly, and wants us to overcome this present darkness in our city and region together.



A Night For Life will be led by well known national evangelists Matt Cruz, Brandon Gatson, and Marcus Rogers, with special musical guest A-ron Muzik as well as other guests to be announced.



The 3 day event includes evening gatherings beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (November 14, 15, 16). Town Halls on the challenges our youth face will be held on Friday the 15th and Saturday the 16th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



All events will be held at Casa Feliz Event Center, 2523 E Wyatt Earp Blvd., at Nendel's Inn. Reduced rate rooms are available through Nendel's. Call 620-225-3000 to make reservations.



We welcome donations and patrons to help pay for expenses.



To find out more about the speakers, or to make a donation to help defray the costs of the conference, and to register your participation at the revival meetings or panel discussions, click on the following link:



A Night For Life 3 Day Event Tickets



If you or your organization want to financially support this important effort, or if you have any questions, contact Rev. Craig Atkinson at 1-620-675-8577.



SOURCE Celebration Church, Dodge City, KS; Cornerstone Ministries, Inc.



CONTACT: Rev. Craig Atkinson, 620-675-8577



