Morey posted a tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters on Friday. In response, China Central Television (CCTV) ended all coverage of the NBA's games. The China Basketball Association also suspended its relationship with the team.



Hong Kong's protests started when the region introduced a bill that would have allowed China to bring residents to the mainland for trial. Police then clashed with the people. More than 2,300 protesters have been arrested, with the youngest just 12 years old.



Instead of supporting Hong Kong's right to free speech, China sent troops to the border and has characterized the protests as riots.



Morey has deleted his controversial tweet.



The NBA has said it supports Morey's right to free speech but does not wish to offend China.



The NBA's presence in China is worth billions of dollars, according to



"This is an example of China using its power to interfere with American free speech," ChinaAid President Bob Fu said. "We must never allow China to buy our freedom of speech. China, don't mess with Texas!"



China jails and tortures its citizens for their beliefs. Lawyers who attempt to defend them can receive the same treatment. However, Hong Kong has practiced better human rights, given its different legal and governing systems. China, which controls Hong Kong, uses the slogan "One Country, Two Systems."



Many Hong Kong residents feared those rights would change when the bill was introduced.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has since dropped the bill. Protesters are continuing to call for her resignation. They also want the government to free those arrested for protesting.



Meanwhile, police violence continues. Just last week, a police officer shot an 18 year-old protester in the chest, puncturing his lung and narrowly missing his heart.



