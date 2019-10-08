Evangelist Andrew Palau Joins 405 Churches in East Texas to Host CityFest - More Than 37,000 People Turn Out for the Week-long Campaign



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Luis Palau Association

Oct. 8, 2019



TYLER, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019



Hosted by 405 churches, businesses, and nonprofits, this year-long, region-wide campaign has been focused on serving the region and proclaiming a powerful message of hope in Jesus through multiple evangelistic gatherings, revival meetings, training events, and community service initiatives. Like all Palau festivals, much care and attention has been given to church unity, community service, training in personal evangelism, and clear public proclamation of the Gospel.



"So many people have questions about God. Is He real? Does He care about me? Is there hope for me?" shared Andrew Palau. "We want everyone to know that God is real and He is good! He loves you. He wants the best for you. He sent His son to die for you so that you may have life, and life in abundance! There's nothing more important or life-changing that we can share with the world than the Good News of Jesus Christ – that He loves you, died for you, rose again for you, and wants a relationship with you. That is what CityFest East Texas is all about."



In an effort to expand the reach of CityFest East Texas and this message of hope, Andrew Palau led multiple outreaches and gatherings throughout the region during "festival week." Events included prison outreaches (with the help of Prison Fellowship), an evangelistic luncheon for men with the help of Clark Hunt (CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs), a gathering for 800 women led by Andrew's wife, Wendy Palau, a Spanish-speaking event for more than 2,500 Latinos hosted by Green Acres Baptist Church, and a CityFest Buckout at Cross Brand Cowboy Church that included an appearance from Duck Commander Phil Robertson.



All this was in the lead up to the 2-day festival at The Square in downtown Tyler on October 5 and 6 featuring award-winning artists Newsboys United, Lecrae, Neal McCoy, Pat Barrett, Marisol Park, Blanca, and Ryan Stevenson. Andrew Palau shared a clear Gospel message each night and challenged those in the crowd – and the thousands who tuned in online – to give their lives to Jesus Christ. The 2-day festival also hosted an interactive family fun zone, stunt demos from professional skaters and BMX athletes (in partnership with The Stunt Dudes), and multiple presentations of the Gospel.



Many notable East Texas leaders put their names and energy behind CityFest. In addition to the 405 partnering churches, business leaders Elam Swann, Rocky Gil, and Mike Tidwell acted as the co-chairs for the campaign. Tyler mayor, Martin Heines, was also involved in the effort. Mayor Heines joined Andrew Palau on stage at the festival on Saturday night, boasting that "this is the largest crowd we've ever had in the square downtown."



In total, CityFest organizers estimate more than 37,000 people were reached in person through the week-long campaign, with tens of thousands more tuning in to the multiple live broadcasts.



This event marks 24 years since the Palau Association first came to Tyler, Texas. The first campaign in 1995 was led by Andrew's father, evangelist Luis Palau, and established many long-term relationships within the community. Many of the churches and leaders involved in CityFest were also involved in the 1995 campaign and were the initiators for this new effort to reach the next generation with a message of hope.



With CityFest acting as a catalyst, the movement has also been providing opportunities for the churches of East Texas to set aside differences and unite in service. In an effort that has come to be known as CityServe East Texas, the churches are focusing on several areas of need including foster care and adoption, combating sexual exploitation, ending homelessness, racial reconciliation, and mentoring.



For more information about CityServe East Texas, visit



While local leaders continue in this effort, the Palau Association will move on to support similar campaigns in cities across the globe. Upcoming cities include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Brevard County, Florida; Cape Town, South Africa; Berlin, Germany; Wolverhampton, England; Mulhouse, France; Blantyre, Malawi; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.



You can learn more about the Luis Palau Association and their worldwide work at



About Andrew Palau

For more than 25 years Andrew Palau has played a key role in the ministry of the Luis Palau Association (LPA), which was started by his father, evangelist Luis Palau. Andrew has been instrumental in building the LPA model for citywide outreach as an evangelist, director, and key team leader. He has guided campaigns, led church relations efforts, trained thousands of believers in friendship evangelism, and proclaimed the Good News of Jesus Christ in person to hundreds of thousands of individuals around the world through evangelistic campaigns. Andrew’s festivals have brought him and the Palau Association into partnership with thousands of churches in cities throughout Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, the Caribbean, and the United States of America. Andrew's weekly radio broadcasts are heard by millions of people on thousands of radio outlets around the world. He is also the author of multiple books, including Secret Life of a Fool, a retelling of his personal journey to faith in Christ, and What is Christmas?, a groundbreaking evangelistic book published in China in 2012.



SOURCE Luis Palau Association



CONTACT: Jay Fordice, 503-614-1500,



