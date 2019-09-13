Amnesty International Launches Campaign to Stay 'Urgent' Uyghur Execution

ChinaAid

Sept. 13, 2019



URUMQI, Xinjiang, China, Sept. 13, 2019 /



Tiyip, who worked both as a geographer and as the president of Xinjiang University prior to his arrest, was taken into police custody during a trip to Germany in 2017. His brother, Nury Tiyip, told the



Amnesty International, a global human rights group, now believes Tashpolat Tiyip's execution may have been expedited and opened an "urgent action" campaign in an attempt to stay the killing. While the group has not yet obtained execution plans from the Communist Party, Francisco Bencosme, the Asia Pacific Advocacy Director for Amnesty International, a global human rights group, told



The campaign asks the public to write appeals to Chinese President Xi Jinping and provides



For the past several years, Uyghurs living in China's northwestern Xinjiang region have been unfairly targeted by the Chinese government, with authorities apprehending millions and placing them in "re-education camps." China claims these camps provide vocational training for the inmates, but numerous firsthand accounts paint a much grimmer picture of torture, brainwashing, starvation, forced labor, and death. Many in the camps have either faced falsified accusations or have been seized on no charges at all, and international access to the facilities has been limited to what Chinese authorities desire the outside world to see.

Similarly, Tashpolat Tiyip's charge is also falsified.



ChinaAid joins UHRP and Amnesty International in calling the Chinese government to immediately and unconditionally stay the execution of Tashpolat Tiyip and cease its persecution of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities within China.



