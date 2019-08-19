As India's Water Shortage Worsens, Gospel for Asia-supported 'Jesus Wells' Serve Thousands

In drought-ravaged Chennai region, ministry pumps clean water for thirsty





WATER LIFELINE: In India's drought-ravaged Chennai region, Gospel for Asia-supported (GFA, www.gfa.org) Jesus Wells are supplying clean water for 2,000 people a day. "They're truly wells of living water — and they're showing people that God is faithful and that He really does care about them," says Dr. K.P. Yohannan, founder of the Texas-based mission agency.

WILLS POINT, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- As devastating water scarcity continues to ravage parts of South India, faith-based agency Gospel for Asia (GFA, www.gfa.org) today reported that "Jesus Wells" they help support are pumping lifesaving water for thousands of desperate families in the drought-stricken Chennai region.



The wells, located in the communities on the outskirts of the megacity Chennai, India, are quenching the thirst of 2,000 people a day, under the supervision of GFA-supported local pastors.



Across South Asia, these unique Jesus Wells provide a reliable supply of clean water for thousands of remote villages, where people used to have to trek miles on foot every day to dirty watering holes or rivers. In 2018, GFA helped drill over 4,000 clean water wells.



More than 500 million people living in India are impacted by acute water shortages caused by drought, according to a report on August 6 by BBC News. For GFA's special report on the global water crisis, go to www.gfa.org/press/water-crisis.



"In the midst of this dire situation, Jesus Wells are proving to be absolute lifesavers," said GFA founder, Dr. K.P. Yohannan. "GFA and our partners drill deep. They're truly wells of living water — and they're showing people that God is faithful, and that He really does care about them."



Megacity 'Runs Dry'

Chennai, formerly Madras — India's sixth biggest city and the capital of Tamil Nadu state — has essentially run out of water. With monsoon rains failing to arrive, the megacity's four major reservoirs have dried up and wells have run dry, leaving nine million people largely dependent on water shipped in by trucks and trains.



With no immediate end to the water shortages in sight, Chennai is now considered one of the world's most significant urban water crises in recent years, says BBC News, citing a new report by the U.S.-based World Resources Institute. Desperate residents are pinning their hopes on monsoon rains in October.



India — prone to cycles of devastating drought and severe flooding — is one of 17 countries where the World Resources Institute ranks water stress "extremely high," the BBC reports.



Jesus Wells Saving Lives

Costing an average of $1,400 per well and often maintained by local volunteers, Jesus Wells are built to last for decades and display a plaque in the local language, quoting Jesus from the Gospel of John 4:13–14.



"We praise God that the Jesus Wells are giving life-saving water to thousands of people in the midst of this current crisis," Yohannan said.



