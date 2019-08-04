Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Respond to Mass Shootings

Aug. 4, 2019

"This is such a difficult time for both of these cities," said Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. "In this time of shock, anger, brokenness and incredible loss, we can't imagine the pain and suffering people are feeling from these senseless acts of evil. Yet, we know God hasn't forgotten them, and seeks to heal the brokenhearted and bring comfort to those who grieve."

Initial reports of an active shooter in El Paso began around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, and El Paso police told reporters they had a person in custody by 1 p.m., ending the lockdown of the Walmart and other area businesses. The Dayton shooter, who opened fire while wearing body armor, was stopped by police in less than a minute, potentially saving hundreds of lives.

"Please join me in praying for the grieving families whose loved ones were killed today and for the nearly two dozen more who are injured and being treated in nearby hospitals," Billy Graham Evangelistic Association President Franklin Graham said on his Facebook page following the first incident. "Even the youngest of children were not spared from this senseless evil. Unbelievably, all at a local Walmart. I join with Governor Greg Abbott who said, 'We ask God to bind up the wounds of all who've been harmed.' "

About the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team:

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was developed by Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has since grown into an international network of chaplains in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia who are specifically trained to deal with crisis situations. They have deployed to more than 300 disaster sites, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.

