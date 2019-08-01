Day of Hope Shows Baltimore that Somebody Still Cares

Aug. 1, 2019

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- Baltimore is caught in the crossfire of political and social media banter this week, but Somebody Cares Baltimore continues to bring hope and connect people to much needed resources, as it has done for the past 10 years in collaboration with churches, businesses, and BPD.

"Regardless of political bantering, there are churches and ministries who are serving their community under the radar and having a positive impact for the city and its residents," says Doug Stringer, Founder and President of Somebody Cares America.

On July 27, the SC Baltimore chapter hosted a Day of Hope event in Bocek Park. A second Day of Hope will be on August 10 at Frederick Douglass High School.

"Days of Hope are community events designed to meet both human and spiritual needs of our residents," says SC Baltimore Director, Matt Stevens. "It is an all-out lavishing and saturating of communities with prayer and acts of kindness."

DOH has mobilized thousands throughout the years to serve 20,000+ residents in 14 Baltimore neighborhoods. In a festival atmosphere with music, food, and prize giveaways, kids play games and enjoy moon-bounces while adults receive free groceries and visit service providers. They can get their blood pressure checked, learn how to avoid foreclosure, and receive information on programs that help set them up for success. Free backpacks and haircuts are offered to help families get ready for school. A prayer tent is manned by local churches.

SCB also coordinates other projects that serve thousands of people:

ServeFest: A day when churches invest in their own neighborhoods by completing service projects together.

Code Blue: SCB visits a shelter at Christmas to serve brunch, sing carols, and give out Bags of Hope, filled with toiletries.

Crisis Response: During the riots following the death of Freddie Gray, SCB helped coordinate volunteers to clean up from the evening's damages and to love on people.

Other initiatives: foster care, at-risk teens, addiction, crisis preparedness.

Somebody Cares America is a network committed to community transformation through prayer, compassion outreach, leadership development, and disaster relief. Visit SomebodyCares.org

NOTE: SCA Founder and President Doug Stringer will participate in Day of Hope, August 10, at Frederick Douglass H.S. To schedule an interview, please call 713.621.1498 or email AlisonG@SomebodyCares.org

