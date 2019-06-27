Artist Lineup Announced for CityFest East Texas with Andrew Palau this Fall

Luis Palau Association

June 27, 2019



TYLER, Texas, June 27, 2019 /



The festival will include performances by top Christian recording artists Blanca, Marisol Park, Ryan Stevenson, The Newsboys, Pat Barrett, and Lecrae. Additionally, award-winning country artist Josh Turner will perform during the final night of CityFest East Texas.



The FREE event is being produced by more than 300 local area churches with the support of the Oregon-based Luis Palau Association. It's a result of years of prayer and planning by hundreds of leaders from the faith, business, and civic communities in East Texas. The vision is to bring the Christian community together in greater unity, service, and proclamation – setting aside their differences to bless and serve East Texas.



Focused on encouraging unity and collaboration across all communities, denominations, and ethnicities, CityFest East Texas hopes to celebrate and accelerate the good work of the Church over the long term, helping further influence culture, change lives, and meet critical needs. The hope is that this campaign will also inspire similar efforts in other cities throughout Texas.



CityFest East Texas is completely free. In addition to great music, the two-day festival will feature world-class action sports demonstrations, activities for people of all ages, and a message of hope from evangelist Andrew Palau. Surrounding events are also being planned for the area, including Spanish-speaking events for Latinos, a buckout and BBQ, a gathering for business and civic leaders, and a luncheon for women.



This festival is part of a larger, global effort by the Palau Association to support and encourage churches as they serve their city and share the Good News of Jesus Christ.



To learn more about CityFest East Texas with Andrew Palau in Tyler, Texas, including a full schedule of events, visit



About Andrew Palau

For more than 24 years Andrew Palau has played a key role in the ministry of the Luis Palau Association. He has been instrumental in building the LPA model for citywide outreach as an evangelist, director, and key team leader. He has guided campaigns, led church relations efforts, trained thousands of believers in friendship evangelism, and proclaimed the Good News of Jesus Christ in person to hundreds of thousands of individuals around the world through evangelistic campaigns. Andrew's festivals have brought him and the Palau Association in partnership with thousands of churches in cities throughout Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, the Caribbean, and the United States of America. In addition to his father, evangelist Luis Palau, Andrew's own weekly radio broadcasts are heard by millions of people on thousands of radio outlets around the world. He is also the author of multiple books, including Secret Life of a Fool, a retelling of his personal journey to faith in Christ, and What is Christmas?, a groundbreaking evangelistic book published in China in 2012.



SOURCE Luis Palau Association



CONTACT: Levi Park, 503-475-9440



