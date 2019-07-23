Celebrating Five Years, Michigan's Pregnancy and Parenting Support Services Program Assists Over 8,000 Women and Lowers Abortion NEWS PROVIDED BY

July 23, 2019



Real Alternatives is the administrator for the program. Kevin Bagatta, President and CEO of Real Alternatives said, "This program is about being there for women who want to choose life with their unexpected pregnancy. Women are pressured to abort by others and usually face that pressure alone. We have found that 16.7% of women we serve in Michigan have been encouraged by others to abort. This program provides someone to assist her through the stress and pressures of an unexpected pregnancy. And this support works. Last fiscal year, about 83% of women who were pressured by others to abort chose childbirth instead."



Real Alternatives uses a growing network of 15 pregnancy support centers and social service agencies in Michigan to provide its services to women. Forty-seven counselors located in these centers and agencies throughout the state have served women in 48 counties. If a woman is in an unexpected pregnancy in Michigan and chooses childbirth, this is the program established to help her.



"We are supportive of this program for many reasons, one being the way it empowers women at a time when many may feel powerless and left with only one option. Through the comprehensive information and support provided, women no longer feel that they are all alone. This opens the door to having a real choice, including the choice of childbirth," said Rebecca Mastee, policy advocate at the Michigan Catholic Conference.



Michiganders not only receive gratitude from the women who are supported, but also significant tax savings. Thomas Lang, VP of Operations for Real Alternatives stated: "Using Center for Disease Control calculations, the program saved Michigan taxpayers $7 million last year due to its high immunization rate among clients (93%), and $37 million last year because the clients receive proper prenatal care (98%)."

"Michigan has chosen to bring a positive approach to the difficulty of an unexpected pregnancy. Michigan is counted as one of a handful of states that truly cares for pregnant women, new moms, and their babies. The vast majority of people, regardless of where they stand on abortion, find this program to be a loving solution!" Bagatta said.



