Coptic Solidarity Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Conference for Coptic Equality

Coptic Solidarity

June 19, 2019



WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Coptic Solidarity will celebrate its 10th Anniversary this week in Washington, DC on June 20 -21 with its Annual two-day conference. This premiere Coptic advocacy event will convene 35 guest speakers including leading lawmakers, government officials, academics and activists from across the US, Canada, and Australia to discuss issues related to equality for Egypt's indigenous Christians and other religious minorities in the region.



This year's conference theme is Egypt's Copts: Prospects of Equality in a Radicalized Society. The Policy Day will be hosted on Thursday, June 20, in National Press Club, 1st Amendment Room with a program from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. The conference will continue on June 21st at Key Bridge Marriott with a full day program from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM, followed by a reception starting at 5:30 PM and the annual gala dinner starting at 6:30 PM. The keynote speaker for the gala dinner is Pastor Andrew Brunson who suffered two years of imprisonment in Turkey under false charges. Gala dinner tickets may be purchased for $125 on Coptic Solidarity's website.



Despite some cosmetic changes, Egypt's Copts continue to suffer daily systematic persecution at the hands of both the government and the radicalized society. Attacks against Copts by Egypt's fanatic Islamists have increased dramatically in the past several years, in addition to the arbitrary church closures and grinding daily discrimination that has rendered Copts second-class citizens in their own country.



The conference is free and open to the public and press. Guests should register online and will receive an electronic security code which will be scanned on their mobile device to access the venues. Media attendees are requested to RSVP to coptadvocacy@copticsolidarity.org.



Coptic Solidarity is an organization seeking to help minorities, particularly the Copts, of Egypt and we support those in Egypt working for democracy, freedom, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all Egyptian citizens. It advocates in cooperation with the affiliated organizations in Canada and in Europe (Solidarité Copte). For more information, contact Lindsay Griffin at 801-512-1713 or coptadvocacy@copticsolidarity.org.



