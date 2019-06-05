DC Premiere of Powerful New Film About Global Persecution of Christians

MEDIA ADVISORY



IRD Co-Sponsors Christians in the Mirror's first screening in Nation's Capital



Institute on Religion and Democracy

June 5, 2019



WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christians in the Mirror, a new documentary film that tells the story of faith and courage of Christians from Egypt, India, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan will premiere for one night only in Washington, DC on June 10.

What: Christians in the Mirror documentary film



Who: Institute on Religion and Democracy, Save the Persecuted Christians



Where: Miracle Theater, 535 8th Street, SE, Washington, DC



When: 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 10

The Institute on Religion and Democracy and Save the Persecuted Christians are co-sponsoring the Washington, DC screening of the film. U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), an advocate for persecuted Christians, will be a special guest at the screening.



IRD Religious Liberty Program Director Faith J.H. McDonnell commented:

"Christians in the Mirror filmmaker Jordan Allott was already in production when he reached out to me in the spring of 2018 for help connecting with Sudanese Christians. I introduced him to IRD's long-time ministry partner, the Reverend John Chol Daau.



"In the film, John tells of becoming a Lost Boy because of the Sudanese regime's genocidal attack on Christians in what is now the nation of South Sudan. He also shares testimony of God's faithfulness, and how today he is the founder and director of Good Shepherd Academy, a Juba Christian primary school with over 350 students from eight tribal groups.



"Jordan also met with Christians from the Nuba Mountains in Sudan seeking refuge in South Sudan. Since South Sudan gained independence in 2011, the people of the Nuba Mountains and Nuba Christians in particular have experienced intense persecution at the hands of Sudan's Islamist regime."

Film producers hope that stories of Christians living out their faith, sharing the Gospel, seeing their loved ones martyred for believing in Jesus, and experiencing deprivation and poverty, will convict Western Christians to become stronger advocates for their persecuted brothers and sisters.



Christians in the Mirror producers will work with Save The Persecuted Christians coalition members to take the film on the road. Churches and other groups are encouraged to host their own screenings.



Tickets are $12 and available in a link at the Christians in the Mirror website: www.ChristiansintheMirror.com.



