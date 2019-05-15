Timberline Knolls Launches The Grace Program NEWS PROVIDED BY

May 15, 2019



"The Grace Program is available to all residents seeking Christian treatment, from the moment they admit and throughout their time with us," said Bethany Casson, LCPC, Christian program coordinator at Timberline Knolls. "It gives our residents a safe space to talk about some of the difficult questions they may have, and to connect with their Healer."



Participants in The Grace Program are provided with a Bible and a "Souls Like Stars" workbook to use throughout their stay at Timberline Knolls. They are paired with a licensed Christian primary and family therapist. Therapists are committed to integrating Biblical truth and the message of God's love and grace with recovery principles.



Residents attend three life-changing groups: Soul Making, Sojourn and Awakenings. Each group is designed to approach growth and learning differently, either through education, experience or interaction. These groups provide the most complete picture of God, His limitless compassion, love and mercy as well as the importance of His involvement in recovery.



Women and girls can elect to meet privately with Timberline Knolls' chaplain, who is board-certified and a Doctor of Ministry. They can attend Sunday church services and weekly Celebrate Recovery 12-step meetings.



The goal of TGP is to restore the hope that has been lost, reconnect each resident with God, and reestablish a life of prayer, praise and worship.



"It's so powerful and inspiring to see our residents experience the liberating love of Christ in their recovery," adds Casson.



About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP) is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for women to step down or direct admit. For more information, call 877.257.9611 or visit



