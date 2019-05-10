Patient Rights at the Center of a New Report by Dr. Nalini M. Rajamannan NEWS PROVIDED BY

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology and Valvular Institute

May 10, 2019



CHICAGO, May 10, 2019



On Thursday, one of the Model 5100 patients was in a Chicago courtroom, seeking a new trial in a malpractice lawsuit due to the newly released documents. Her petition alleges fraudulent concealment of critical information, which is now public.



"He was putting it into patients, seeing how it worked, and not telling them," Obermeier's attorney Adrwin Boyer said during opening statements of the 2016 court trial in Cook County, according to



Dr. Nalini M. Rajamannan's report, The Myxo File X and The Myxo Report, offers a comprehensive look at the Senate Finance and Senate Judiciary Investigations from 2008-2014 for the 667 heart valve patients, media, regulators, lawmakers and patients' rights advocates.



The Myxo File X published Saturday, May 4, 2019 on Amazon.com also provides an in-depth analysis by Dr. Rajamannan, an eye-witness to the human experiments, regarding the release of responses sent to the Senate.



Link to The Myxo Report:



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RFDTMWH



https://www.amazon.com/Myxo-Report-Experimentation-Northwestern-University-ebook/dp/B07QWFG24J



https://www.scribd.com/document/407458228/FOIA-FDA-12-18-2018-IHS



https://www.scribd.com/document/399069069/Final-FDA-MEETING-JMJ



This release is a summary of the legal brief submitted in the appellate court of Illinois, First District case number 1-17-0533 which is an extension of the circuit court case 08-L012426 in the circuit court of cook county. The appellate court will hear the oral arguments in June 2019.



Dr. Nalini Rajamannan is a heart valve expert in the field of cardiovascular medicine. She has been researching heart valve disease for 31 years. She earned her undergraduate science pre-professional degree from the University of Notre Dame, her Medical Doctorate from Mayo Medical School and her post-graduate training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic. She also worked at the Mayo Clinic as a staff consultant in Internal Medicine. Currently, she practices consultative medicine specializing in Cardiac Valvular Heart Disease at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology and Valvular Institute, WI.



SOURCE Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology and Valvular Institute



CONTACT: Dr. Nalini M. Rajamannan, 312-498-9496



