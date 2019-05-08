The Justice Foundation Announces Public Awareness Campaign Regarding Forced Abortion and Safe Haven Laws NEWS PROVIDED BY

The Justice Foundation

May 8, 2019



SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 8, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Justice Foundation is pleased to announce the beginning of our three-month public awareness campaign regarding the illegality of forcing women to have abortions and the alternatives available to them. It is illegal to force, coerce or unduly pressure a minor or adult woman to have an abortion in Texas and all other states, yet many people are not aware of this. Forced abortion is illegal in all fifty states.



There are three primary kinds of forced abortion: pregnant teens being forced by their parents or others to abort; boyfriends or husband forcing their pregnant girlfriend/wives to have abortions; and forced abortion as a result of sex trafficking.



If you or someone you know is being forced to have an abortion, call The Justice Foundation for free assistance at 1-866-4-OUTCRY (1-866-468-8279). For legal tools anyone can use to help prevent forced abortion go to www.thejusticefoundation.org/cafa.



We realize that it can be difficult in some cases to deal with unplanned pregnancies, however, there are options available. One of these options includes adoption and the Safe Haven laws.



In the event that a woman is pregnant or gives birth to a child and is unable or unwilling to take care of the child there are Safe Haven laws in every state. Under Safe Haven laws, (which might also be called Baby Drop Off laws) the mother can take her child to a local facility including hospitals or fire stations and leave that unwanted child with no questions asked within a set period of time after birth. Unlike abortion, it is totally free. No legal procedure is involved. She will not be criminally liable for abandonment and the state will arrange a temporary home for that child until eventual adoption. There are over a million people in the United States desperately waiting to adopt newborn infants.



See www.nationalsafehavenalliance.org for the exact law in each state. Click on the interactive map for your state. The National Safe Haven Alliance telephone number is 1-888-510-BABY.



The Justice Foundation will be sharing many wonderful testimonies on Facebook and other social media. The initial launch will begin May 10 on The Justice Foundation Facebook Live page at noon central time. These testimonies will include women who have been forced to have abortions against their will and women or couples who have adopted children. One story is of Morgan Hill, an amazing young woman who survived being left in a dumpster. You will also learn more about Safe Haven laws and stories of how they are saving lives.



If you have any questions or would like arrange an interview, please call The Justice Foundation at (210) 614-7157 or our Communications Coordinator, Tracy Reynolds, at (210) 319-0608.



SOURCE The Justice Foundation



CONTACT: Allan E. Parker, 210-614-7157, info@txjf.org



