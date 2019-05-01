Press Conference Announcing Letter Pressuring D.C. Law Firm to Drop Rights Violators

Bob Fu (left) with Jin Bianling and Wang Yanfang, wives of lawyers who have been imprisoned in China, during a trip to Washington, D.C. NEWS PROVIDED BY ChinaAid

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- ChinaAid President Bob Fu will join former Congressman Frank Wolf and Save the Persecuted Christians CEO Frank Gaffney at a press conference today, heralding a letter urging a prominent law firm to stop its provision of lobbying services to nations who commit rights abuses.Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) is a firm worth $1 billion in revenue and based in Washington, D.C., that has taken on countries that are confirmed violators of religious freedom and human rights, such as China, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, and lobbied on their behalf.They also previously represented the interests of Sudan but dropped the nation after receiving pressure to do so.As a result, the anti-persecution organization Save the Persecuted Christians will host a press conference for the release of a letter that presses SPB to drop any and all clients who abuse the rights of their citizens. The conference will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1, at the National Press Club, located at 529 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20045. Fu, Gaffney, and Wolf, along with other prominent experts, will feature at the event.This event is RSVP-only. To register as a member of the media, please contact media@hamiltonstrategies.com . All other members of the public may RVSP here

