Knights of Columbus Pledges $100,000 in Aid for Sri Lankan Terror Victims

Apr 22, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 22, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is a statement by Carl Anderson, CEO and Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus on the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka:

"The Knights of Columbus stands in solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka during this time of trial. Terrorist attacks like those on Easter Sunday are the acts of those who reject the sanctity of life, human rights and religious freedom. In addition to our prayers, the Knights of Columbus is sending $100,000 to Cardinal Ranjith in Colombo, Sri Lanka, for his use in the rebuilding and repair of his Christian community in the aftermath of this act of terrorism."

"Globally, it is well documented that Christians are the most persecuted religious group today. Now is the time for every country to take concrete steps to protect their minority populations, including Christians, and to stop this persecution and slaughter. Every country should protect its religious minorities, and freedom-loving countries must demand nothing less of their neighbors. Talk of human rights and religious freedom rings hollow when people are killed for nothing more than worshipping the one who taught us to love one another."

