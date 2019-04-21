Sri Lanka Bombings is a Wake-up Call to Protect Religious Freedom NEWS PROVIDED BY

According to David Nekrutman, CJCUC's Executive Director, the coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka that included churches, hotels, and other sites, is the largest and deadliest attack to occur in one day against Christians in the 21st Century. "These acts of terrorism whether in Pittsburgh, ChristChurch or Sri Lanka should be a wake-up call for the international community to take steps to ensure the security of all wishing to express their faith without fear," remarked Nekrutman.



The CJCUC staff has been in communication with Catholic leaders and the Sri Lanka Embassy in Tel Aviv to express their solidarity of those who have been directly affected by this morning's tragedy. CJCUC will continue to monitor the situation and research the appropriate charities to help with the relief efforts in Colombo, Negombo, and Batticaloa.



