Congressman Russ Fulcher Calls on Planned Parenthood President to Provide the Percentage of Abortions the Organization Performs on Women of Color

March 28, 2019



WASHINGTON, March 28, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- In a letter sent to Dr. Leana Wen, Congressman Fulcher states, "I recently learned that Planned Parenthood Founder Margaret Sanger embraced a philosophy of racial discrimination and eugenics. That historical fact, and the possibility that this philosophy continues within your organization, is disturbing to me and many others."



Fulcher goes on to say, "As a Representative of many who oppose Ms. Sanger's philosophy, I must do all that I can to ensure her racist and eugenic policies are still not being implemented today."



Click here to view a copy of Congressman Fulcher's letter.



Stanton Public Policy is working closely with Congressman Fulcher and his staff on this critical issue.



Stanton Public Policy is a woman's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice that empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states: "Racism and racial insensitivity have no place in American life. This is especially true regarding the lives and health of women. It is undeniable that Margaret Sanger was a racist and eugenicist and Planned Parenthood still venerates and honors her work and philosophies.



"The American taxpayers have given Planned Parenthood billions of dollars in public money and have a right to know if Ms. Sanger's racist policies are still being implemented by Planned Parenthood today. In light of that, the question must be asked: is this organization performing a disproportionate number of abortions on women of color? Does their business and marketing model target communities of color? Their response to Congressman Fulcher's letter will help us answer these questions.



"Women deserve better than Planned Parenthood. America deserves better than Planned Parenthood." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Stanton Chief Strategy Officer, adds; "The views and philosophies of Planned Parenthood founder, Margaret Sanger, are racist and abhorrent to a society that embraces equality and the value of every person. Since Planned Parenthood has never publicly condemned Sanger and disavowed her legacy, the American taxpayer has a right to know if billions of public dollars are going to an organization that is still carrying out her racist agenda.



"We applaud Congressman Fulcher's efforts in trying to determine if Planned Parenthood disproportionately targets women of color for abortions. I hope Dr. Wen sends a timely and comprehensive response to Congressman Fulcher's request, as a lack of transparency in this matter only reinforces the notion that Planned Parenthood is still tethered to its racist founder."

