CARROLLTON, Texas, March 25, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- Marking 25 years of serving faith-based and humanitarian leaders and organizations, A. Larry Ross Communications, an award-winning, Dallas-based full-service public relations agency, has restructured its executive team and created a new digital account division in order to better serve the growing needs of its clients and the ever-changing media platforms and marketplace priorities.

Transitioning from the role of President, A. Larry Ross will now lead the company as Founder and CEO, working alongside his wife, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Autumn Ross. Vice President of Account Services Kristin Cole will assume the role of President, and Vice President of Operations Kerri Ridenour will become Chief Operating Officer.

Additionally, Katie Martin will lead the Agency's digital media services as Digital Account Manager, and Karoline Ott joins the team as Content Coordinator.

"For the past 25 years, A. Larry Ross Communications has remained steadfast in our commitment to excellence in crafting crossover strategy, conveying relevant messaging and clarifying client stories in the context of traditional news values," said Larry Ross. "This restructuring and expansion solidifies our place as a multi-generational firm uniquely positioned to increase the influence of faith-based and humanitarian leaders as well as the impact and media reach of organizations working for God and the Common Good."

A. Larry Ross Communications is the oldest and most respected PR firm serving faith-based and humanitarian organizations, leaders, churches, authors, academic institutions, films and causes. The Agency specializes in utilizing innovative communications resources to meet the media relations, digital communications and crisis management needs of its clients.

"A. Larry Ross Communications has been known for excellence, service and results since its founding 25 years ago," said Cole. "I'm honored to work alongside Larry, Autumn and Kerri to lead the agency as we expand and grow to serve clients in even better ways."

Cole joined A. Larry Ross Communications in 2006 as an Account Executive. She became Manager of Account Services in 2009 before assuming the role of Vice President of Account Services. During her tenure, Cole has served a number of high-profile clients, such as Pastor Rick and Kay Warren and Saddleback Church; Anne Graham Lotz; Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and NHCLC; Christine Caine; and Dr. Albert R. Mohler. She holds a bachelor's degree in communication arts from Union University and currently serves on the Union University Board of Regents and as co-chair of the Public Relations Society of America Dallas Chapter Awards and Honors Committee.

In her role as President, Cole will provide strategic leadership to the agency account team, consult on crisis communications and reputation management projects, and lead the company's vision and mission.

Ridenour has worked with A. Larry Ross Communications for more than 20 years, first as a consultant specializing in the areas of operations, human resources and strategic planning. She permanently joined the agency in May of 2006. She is a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and also holds the SHRM-CP designation.

Prior to joining the Agency, Ridenour was president of The Bask Group, Inc., a Dallas-based consulting firm specializing in operations, human resources, strategic planning and compliance. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's of fine arts degree from the University of South Dakota.

As Chief Operating Officer, Ridenour will lead the Agency's new business acquisitions and day-to-day operations as well as utilize her human resources expertise and certifications to consult on client crisis communications projects.

Martin joined A. Larry Ross Communication in 2013 and served as an account executive, providing public relations strategy, media representation and communications support to a wide variety of clients. In her new role as digital account manager, she leads the agency's digital public relations team, assisting clients in strategizing and implementing comprehensive and effective social and digital campaigns to maximize awareness and engagement and multiply clients' online reach. Martin holds a bachelor's degree in public relations and new media from Baylor University.

Ott recently graduated from Dallas Baptist University with a bachelor's degree in public relations and a minor in Spanish. As content coordinator, she draws from her background in creative and social media writing to assist the agency in producing quality and innovative work.

Larry and Autumn Ross founded A. Larry Ross Communications in 1994 to provide crossover communications at the intersection of faith and culture. What began with one client – Rev. Billy Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Associations – has today served hundreds of leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit alarryross.com

