WCC to Hold Midday Prayer for Those Grieving After Flight Disaster

MARCH 18, 2019

GENEVA, March 18, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- The World Council of Churches (WCC) is inviting the public, media, and all people of goodwill to join in a Midday Prayer on 20 March. Prayers will focus on grieving family, friends and colleagues who lost loved ones from UN agencies, the WCC and other organizations who perished in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash on 10 March.

Photo: Ivars Kupcis/World Council of Churches

WCC general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit will offer a welcome, and prayers will be lifted up for people from the International Organization for Migration, World Food Program, UN Refugee Agency, International Telecommunications Union, and the UN Environmental Program, and other international organizations as well as for WCC consultant Rev. Norman Tendis, who lost his life, and other victims and their circle of family and friends.

"We extend this invitation mindful that we, too, mourn the passing of one who was dear to us," said WCC general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit.

Those across the globe are also invited to share their own moment of prayer for those lost and those grieving.

When

20 March, 12:00 to 12:20

(Chapel is open from 8:00 to 17:00)

Where

Ecumenical Chapel, World Council of Churches, Geneva

