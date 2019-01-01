Protest/Street Theater at St. Patrick Cathedral, Sunday 2/17 Christ, Cuomo, Satan, and Cardinal Dolan
Contact: Randall Terry, 904-826-9989
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Location: St. Patrick Cathedral, Manhattan.
Times of Protest: 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM, and 11:20 AM to 12 Noon
Here is the skit protesters will be doing. youtu.be/EsT-fy38c-4
(The actors will be dressed in appropriate costumes.)
- Christ is bearing His Cross, wearing a crown of thorns, he is covered with lashes and "stage blood."
- Governor Cuomo is following him, beating him with a whip.
- Satan is watching, encouraging Cuomo in a dark sinister voice.
- Christ falls to the ground.
- Cuomo reaches down and picks up one baby doll after another, covered with stage blood.
- Cuomo stabs each baby with a retractable stage knife, then throws the "dead baby" on Christ, while he is lying on the ground.
- Satan approaches Cuomo, and holds up Cuomo's hand, like a referee holds up the hand of a victorious boxer after a boxing match.
- Cuomo turns to a bishop, who serves Cuomo Holy Communion while Cuomo's hands are covered in blood.
"Cuomo's demonic deeds regarding child-killing make him an enemy of babies, and an enemy inside the Church. If that does not warrant excommunication, what does?" Randall Terry