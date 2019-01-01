We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.
Protest/Street Theater at St. Patrick Cathedral, Sunday 2/17 Christ, Cuomo, Satan, and Cardinal Dolan

Contact: Randall Terry, 904-826-9989

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Location: St. Patrick Cathedral, Manhattan.

Times of Protest: 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM, and 11:20 AM to 12 Noon

Here is the skit protesters will be doing. youtu.be/EsT-fy38c-4

(The actors will be dressed in appropriate costumes.)

  • Christ is bearing His Cross, wearing a crown of thorns, he is covered with lashes and "stage blood."
     
  • Governor Cuomo is following him, beating him with a whip.
     
  • Satan is watching, encouraging Cuomo in a dark sinister voice.
     
  • Christ falls to the ground.
     
  • Cuomo reaches down and picks up one baby doll after another, covered with stage blood.
     
  • Cuomo stabs each baby with a retractable stage knife, then throws the "dead baby" on Christ, while he is lying on the ground.
     
  • Satan approaches Cuomo, and holds up Cuomo's hand, like a referee holds up the hand of a victorious boxer after a boxing match.
     
  • Cuomo turns to a bishop, who serves Cuomo Holy Communion while Cuomo's hands are covered in blood.

"Cuomo's demonic deeds regarding child-killing make him an enemy of babies, and an enemy inside the Church. If that does not warrant excommunication, what does?"  Randall Terry
 


