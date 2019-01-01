GFA Mourns Death of Village Pastor Killed After Abduction at Gunpoint in Myanmar Tun N., serving with GFA Asia field partner, leaves behind a wife and three children



WILLS POINT, Texas, Feb. 5, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- GFA (Gospel for Asia, www.gfa.org) is mourning the loss of one of its field-partner workers, a pastor who has been reported dead after being abducted at gunpoint in Myanmar, formerly Burma.



Photo: Tun N., a GFA-supported pastor that served in Myanmar's Rakhine State who was killed after being abducted Jan. 19, is pictured here recently with his wife and family.



The tragic death of Tun N., aged 41, was confirmed Feb. 1. He was last seen alive when he was taken from his home the evening of Jan. 19. Latest reports say he was killed along with several others who had been taken by a rebel group.



"We are heartbroken to learn of Pastor Tun's death, and we ask you to join us in praying for his wife and family, and his church at this time, that they may know God's comfort, peace and strength," said GFA Founder Dr. K.P. Yohannan.



Married with three children, Pastor Tun led a congregation in Myanmar's Rakhine State. During 20 years as a pastor, he had shared the love of Christ with many and started several fellowships.



"All of our brothers and sisters in the field know that, as Jesus said, they go out as 'sheep among wolves,'" said Yohannan. "Like Pastor Tun, they are willing to lay down their lives, if need be, to share God's great love with those who have not yet heard the good news."



Pastor Tun's abduction and death is the first incident of its kind for GFA-supported ministry in Myanmar, which represents more than 500 congregations. The church has made a significant impact in this country. For updates, the public is encouraged to visit www.gfa.org.



GFA (Gospel for Asia, www.gfa.org) has – for nearly 40 years ‒ provided humanitarian assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially among those who have yet to hear the Good News. In 2017, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,000 wells drilled, over 11,000 water filters installed, Christmas presents for more than 200,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.



