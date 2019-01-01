Hispanic Pastors Support POTUS Contact: John White,



Contact: John White, ControlTheGovernment.com , 704-437-6185TERRELL, N.C., Feb. 7, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- Recently, there was a meeting on the southern border of Texas in the Rio Grand Valley between President Trump, border officials, senators and leading Hispanic Pastors.This meeting clearly showed that Christians should not only be aware of what is happening on our southern border, but should aggressively be praying for a divine intervention in this situation.2 Chronicles 7:14 says "If my people, who are called by name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn away from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."There is power in prayer, especially when being led by The Lord. This is not a battle against flesh and blood but clearly initiated by principalities in high places.John White, Operations Director of Control The Government dot Come said, "As Christians we have a responsibility to engage in this spiritual battle for the sake of our country and families. We need to put on the whole armor of God as in Ephesians 6:13 daily."These border meetings are not being reported as aggressively as they should be and it is a valuable thing to see that our Hispanic brothers and sisters in the Lord are actively attempting to be part of a peaceful and loving solution.MRC Latino recorded Pastor Ramiro Pena's remarks with the president as a public service. Hats off to their effort to publicly show the heart of compassion he has to see the end of human suffering that comes with illegal immigration.This humanitarian crisis that is under reported is causing human suffering brought by human trafficking, drugs, violent crimes and arms as well as bringing sickness and death to many.The mission statement of Control The Government dot com is "The Government and their employees must serve the people not their own ambitions. Our mission is to educate, engage and empower the people of the United States to be able to elect and keep all elected officials accountable to values that will bring life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in a dignified manner."This means that we should all urge our elected officials to do the right thing, get past pride, power and greed motivations to bring a dignified resolution to this crisis. We ask all Americans to contact their states US elected officials and encourage them to bring peace and honor to this crisis before it becomes totally out of our hands and totally controlled by the enemy. www.ControlTheGovernment.com

