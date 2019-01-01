The Government Shutdown's Shocking Impact on a Local Church



Contact: Diane Pinkney, Grace Church , 703-445-1299DUMFRIES, Va., Jan. 22, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- Grace Church is offering emergency loans and food to its members that are impacted by the current federal government shutdown. Last Sunday, Bishop Derek Grier asked the families in his congregation that have been negatively impacted by the government shutdown to stand for a moment of prayer. As he looked out over his congregation, he was surprised to see that at least one out of every three people were standing. Grier said, "I lost sleep that night thinking about what could be done to help the many families in need. Grace is more than a church, it is a family, and family must take care of family."Grier says, "Churches are typically impacted first and worst by government shutdowns." After calling an emergency meeting of the church Board of Trustees, it was decided that the church would find a way to offer emergency loans and food to its members. This past weekend Grace Church announced that it would offer emergency loans, up to $500 dollars with no interest, as a bridge for struggling members. Loan applications will be accepted at the church office on January 24 and 31, between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm. Applicants will be asked to complete the emergency loan form and provide a government ID and/or a paystub. The emergency application can be downloaded at www.gracechurchva.org/furlough In addition, Grace Church is now providing special food services to its membership. This will be done in conjunction with its long-standing Bag of Hope food pantry, on Thursday January 24 and January 31, from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. This special effort, called Grace Grocery, is designed to help members reluctant to ask for help, maintain their privacy and select the food items needed for them and their families.Grace Church is a thriving non-denominational church, located in Dumfries Virginia, with over 5000 members. Dr. Derek Grier is the founding pastor.

